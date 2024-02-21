Assam Tables Bill Against Illegal Healing Practices

Himanta Sarma said that the bill aims at curbing evangelism in the state. (File)

The Assam government today tabled a bill in the legislative assembly that targets illegal healing practices in the state. The Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024 was introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Himanta Sarma said that the bill aims at curbing evangelism in the state. "We want to curb evangalism in Assam. This act, which we passed in the last cabinet meeting, will be an important milestone in that direction," he said while addressing the media.

The bill seeks criminalisation of "magical healing" practices and makes it a cognisable and non-bailable offence. It aims to promote social awakening in society and to create healthy, science-based knowledge and a safe social environment to protect human health against evil and sinister practices thriving on ignorance. The bill seeks to eradicate non-scientific healing practices with ulterior motives of exploiting innocent people.

According to Section 3 of the bill, the government is empowered to ban evil or magical healing practices for treating certain diseases and health disorders. Section 4 of the bill empowers the government to prohibit misleading advertisements for such practices.

According to Section 5 of the bill, the government can impose punishment for any act or promotion of such practices. The punishment can range from imprisonment for one year, extendable up to three years, or a fine of Rs 50,000, or both, says Section 6. For repeated offences, the convicted could face up to five years in jail or a fine of Rs 1 lakh, or both.