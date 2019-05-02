Assam Rifles Soldier Shoots Dead Colleague, Injures 2 At Bengal Poll Camp

The police said the two injured jawans are undergoing treatment at a hospital. (Representational)

An Assam Rifles jawan on election duty in West Bengal's Howrah district today allegedly opened fire at a poll camp, killing a colleague and injuring two others, a senior police official said.

The soldier, identified as Lakshmikant Barman, fired 13 rounds at the camp set up in a school in Bagnan area of the district, he said.

"He was reportedly depressed and had been unwell for quite some time. As per our information, Barman was taken off duty," the officer said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Bholanath Das was killed in the shooting, while two other personnel, Anil Rajbanshi and Rantu Mani, were injured, he added.

The police said the two injured jawans are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"The accused trooper was taken into custody and an investigation into the matter is underway," the officer said.

