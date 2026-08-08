Assam Police Seizes Elephant Tusks Worth Rs 6 Lakh, 2 Arrested

Two persons have been arrested and two elephant tusks seized from their possession in Assam's Tamulpur district, a police statement said on Saturday.

The operation was carried out by the state police's Special Task Force (STF) on Friday night.

The arrests were made from Bangalipara in Tamulpur, and two elephant ivory tusks, weighing 2.09 kg and 1.97 kg, respectively, were seized from them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the apprehended persons were allegedly attempting to sell the ivory tusks for approximately Rs 6 lakh, at a negotiated rate of around Rs 1.5 lakh per kg, the statement said.

The STF handed over the arrested persons and seized items to the Forest Department after lodging an FIR for necessary legal action and further investigation to unearth the wider inter-state and pan-India nexus involved in the trafficking of wildlife, wildlife parts and products, it added.

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