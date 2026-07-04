2 Elephant Tusks, 133 Illegally Sawn Sal Timber Seized In Assam, 2 Arrested

A coordinated operation by police and the Forest Department in Assam's Kokrajhar district has led to the arrest of two persons for the illegal possession of two elephant tusks, while a subsequent raid resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of illegally processed Sal timber.

According to officials, the operation was launched after intelligence inputs suggested the movement of wildlife contraband in the district. A police team, led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border) along with personnel from Kachugaon Police Station, carried out a late-night raid and detained two suspects identified as Satoan Narzary, 30, a resident of Gossaigaon, and Ripan Basumatary, 42, a resident of Kachugaon Bazar.

During the operation, authorities recovered and seized two elephant tusks.

During initial questioning, investigators were informed that the tusks had allegedly changed hands for Rs 12,000. One of the accused also claimed that the tusks were collected after an elephant had died naturally inside a forest. Officials said these claims are being thoroughly verified as part of the ongoing investigation.

Acting on fresh leads that emerged during the investigation, the Assam Forest Department, assisted by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police, later conducted another search operation at the residence of one of the arrested persons in Kachugaon village.

The search led to the seizure of 133 pieces of illegally sawn Sal timber, measuring approximately 1.818 cubic metres. Forest officials immediately took possession of the timber and initiated legal proceedings under the relevant forest laws.

"The recovered timber has been taken into departmental custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain its source and intended destination," an official said.

Authorities suspect the case could have links to a broader network involved in wildlife offences and illegal timber trade in the region. Investigators are examining whether additional individuals are connected to the activities and are working to trace the complete supply chain behind both the elephant tusks and the seized timber.

The investigation remains in progress, with police and forest officials jointly pursuing further leads.