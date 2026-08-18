103-Year-Old Assam Woman Donates Lifelong Savings To Flood-Hit Families

Majroimari village in Assam's Sonitpur district has found a new symbol of compassion in 103-year-old Kanaklata Das, whose act of generosity has touched many across the state.

After learning about the hardships faced by residents of the Amguri garden area in Sivasagar district following recent floods, Das decided to extend help in a meaningful way.

She travelled to the Sivasagar District Commissioner's office, where she handed over financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to 77 flood-affected families. The contribution was made from her savings she had set aside over the years.

Her gesture moved everyone at the office. Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav received the donation and expressed gratitude for her generosity. In a touching moment, he sought her blessings and Das warmly obliged.

The 103-year-old's act of kindness has since drawn widespread appreciation, with many describing it as an inspiring example of compassion and social responsibility.

Kanaklata Das has proved, once again, that service and humanity remain the truest religion, and that even in the twilight of life, the human spirit can still choose to give.