Assam Police Rescues 9 Trafficked Girls From Kerala

The police said the human trafficking racket is being operated from Assam (Representational)

The Assam police have rescued nine girls from Kerala who were trafficked by human traffickers.



GP Singh, special DGP of Assam, took to Twitter and informed about the development.



GP Swing tweeted, "A total of *09(nine)* victims belonging to Hojai, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Morigaon and Kamrup (R) districts have been rescued. 02 (two) accused persons namely 1) Muffazul Haque from Hojai 2) Rakbul Hussain from Nagaon have been arrested and being brought to Assam".



After getting specific information from Hojai Police about the illegal human trafficking racket, a special team of the Assam police comprising 8 police officials went to Kerala on July 13 to rescue them.



The police said the human trafficking racket is being operated from Assam in which several girls belonging to various districts of the state have been trafficked to Thampanoor, Kerala.



According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 201 human trafficking cases were registered in Assam in 2019. The state ranked third in the country after Maharashtra (282 cases) and Andhra Pradesh (245 cases).