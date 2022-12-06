Assam Police Constable Kills Colleague With Service Rifle, Arrested

Police said the real reason behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained. (Representational)

The Assam Police on Tuesday arrested police constable of Sonari police station for allegedly shooting his colleague in Assam's Charaideo with his service gun.

The accused, Dipak Kakati shot his colleague Gakul Basumatary at the police station, the superintendent of police informed.

"Police constable Dipak Kakati shot his colleague Gakul Basumatary by using his service rifle," superintendent of police of Charaideo, Yuvraj told ANI.

"Other police personnel of the police station immediately admitted Basumatary to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries," he added.

The officials have also seized the gun.

The police have arrested Kakati and said that the real reason behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained.