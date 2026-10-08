Assam Paramilitary Force Man Dies Of Dengue In Gujarat

A 26-year-old Central Reserve Police Force personnel from Assam, Amal Barman, has died in Gujarat ahead of the National Unity Day celebrations. He died at the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital after contracting dengue and suffered some complications.

The death - first among visiting security forces - underscores the vector-borne outbreak in the capital city of Gujarat.

There has been a sharp surge in infections. Altogether, 43 personnel have been infected, sparking a debate over public health management.

Read: 24 National Unity Day Parade Personnel Test Positive For Dengue In Gujarat

The jawan who died has been identified as Amal Barman, a resident of Assam. He had first visited the hospital on October 3 and tested positive for dengue.

As his reports were satisfactory at the time, he was treated in the outpatient department and advised rest, a senior medical officer from Gandhinagar civil hospital told NDTV.

Barman returned to the hospital three days later after his condition deteriorated and was admitted after tests showed a drop in his platelet count. His condition further became very critical. He died early on Wednesday morning.

