Assam NRC Website Crashes, People Line Up At Seva Kendras

Assam Final NRC List: Within minutes of its launch, the official NRC crashed.

The crucial Assam citizens list, also called the National Register of Citizens list or the NRC list was published online at 10 am. Within minutes of its launch, the official NRC website www.nrcassam.nic.in crashed due to heavy traffic. "The site cannot be reached," the error message read. People could be seen lining up at NRC Seva Kendras to check their names in the list amid high security. A total of 3.11 crore people have been included in the final list leaving out 19 lakh. The other official website, www.assam.mygov.in is up and running and people can check their names on it. The updated NRC list can also be checked from 10 am to 4 pm at NRC Seva Kendra, office of Circle Officer and Office of Deputy Commissioner.

This is the second citizens' list published in the country after 1951 and aims to identify legal residents and weed out illegal immigrants from the state.

The Centre has said people whose names don't appear in the final NRC cannot be declared foreigners till all legal options are exhausted. It also said that every individual left out from final Assam citizen list can appeal to Foreigners Tribunals.

People queue up outside a NRC Seva Kendra to check their name in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) final list

"Every individual left out from final Assam citizen list can appeal to Foreigners Tribunals, an increased number of which are being established," the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Assam NRC Final List: People queue up outside a NRC Seva Kendra.

Around 41 lakh people were left out of a draft list that was published last July. They were asked to come up with documents to prove their claims.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC), first published in Assam in 1951, is being updated as per directions of the Supreme Court to segregate Indian citizens living in Assam from those who have illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after March 25, 1971.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.