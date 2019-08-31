Assam NRC Final List 2019 Live Updates: 'We Had Lost Hope On Present Form Of Assam Citizen List,' Says Minister

Millions in Assam are waiting anxiously for the final National Register of Citizens or NRC - a list intended to identify legal residents and weed out illegal immigrants from Assam - that will be published at 10 am today. Nearly 41 lakh people are expected to be left out.

"The list would be available online by 10 am and those who do not have internet connections can go to Seva Kendras set up by the state government to check their status," a senior officer in the Home Ministry told NDTV.

The centre has said people whose names don't appear in the final NRC cannot be declared foreigners till all legal options are exhausted. Every person left out of the NRC can appeal to the Foreigners Tribunal, and the time limit to file the appeal has been extended from 60 to 120 days.

Here are the live updates on the release of final Assam Citizens' List: