Final Assam Citizens' List Tomorrow, Tense Wait For Over 41 Lakh

NRC in Assam: The final citizens' list in Assam will be released on Saturday

New Delhi/Guwahati: The final Assam citizens' list will be published online at 10 am on Saturday, over a year after the first list that identifies whether a person is an Indian or a foreigner was released. The names of over 41 lakh people don't appear in the Assam NRC. The announcement of the final NRC list is likely to be the biggest development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, after the centre's move to scrap special status from Jammu and Kashmir and divide it into two union territories. "The list would be available online by 10 am and those who do not have internet connections can go to Seva Kendras set up by the state government to check their status," a senior officer in the Home Ministry told NDTV.