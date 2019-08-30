Assam NRC Final List 2019 Live Updates: Police Appeals To People Not To Believe In Rumours

Assam NRC Final List 2019: Over 41 lakh people were excluded in the complete draft of the NRC

The final Assam citizens' list will be published online at 10 am on Saturday, over a year after the first list that identifies whether a person is an Indian or a foreigner was released. The list is also likely to give clarity on the status of over 41 lakh people who were excluded in the complete draft of the NRC, which was published in July last year.

The announcement of the final NRC list is likely to be the biggest development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, after the centre's move to remove special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divide it into two union territories.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC), first published in Assam in 1951, is being updated as per directions of the Supreme Court to segregate Indian citizens living in Assam from those who have illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after March 25, 1971.

Security has been tightened across the north-eastern state bordering Bangladesh, and any gathering of more than four people at public places are banned, especially at sensitive areas that have seen violence in the past, including main city Guwahati.

The centre has sent 20,000 additional paramilitary forces to Assam.

Here are the updates on the situation in Assam a day ahead of the release of final NRC list: