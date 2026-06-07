Assam Man Sexually Assaults Minor After Befriending Her Family, Arrested

A 28-year-old man was arrested from Assam's Tinsukia district for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl after gaining the family's trust.

The accused has been identified as Raju Khan of Tinsukia's Margherita area.

"The man first befriended the child's father and frequently visited their home. The person used money and gifts to ingratiate himself with the parents and ultimately abused the girl inside the house in Sidehing Agbandha village," said a family member.

The incident came to light after the child's health deteriorated recently, and local women raised concerns.

"When the neighbours questioned the family, the incident of child abuse came to light. The police were informed about the incident, and an FIR was filed," said a local resident.

After knowing about the incident, a group of villagers overpowered Khan, beat him, and handed him over to the police.

"We have arrested the accused, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been registered against the accused. Our investigation has been going on," said a police official.

He added that police are conducting inquiries into how the man became close to the family and whether others were involved or aware of the abuse.