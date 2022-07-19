Assam Man Chops Off Teen's Ears Suspecting He Was Daughter's Boyfriend

The incident took place at Simaluguri village under Bordumsa police station in Tinsukia.

A Class X boy in Assam's Tinsukia was on Monday tied, thrashed and had his ears chopped off by a man who suspected him to be in a relationship with his teenage daughter.

The girl's father has been arrested by the police based on an FIR filed by the victim's mother.

The police have charged the man under section 326 ( voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the boy was reportedly in a relationship with the minor daughter of the accused, which he had opposed.

Doctors have stitched back the victim's ears and his condition is said to be stable.

According to reports, the accused found both the boy and the girl in his house and flew into a terrible rage. The accused first thrashed the boy, tied both his hands and legs and then chopped off the minor's ears.

"The girl's father himself called the police saying that a boy has been caught while trying to commit theft. When the police questioned the boy about his injuries, the entire incident came to light. The man was arrested on Monday night itself," said Tinsukia SP Debojit Deuri.

After the incident, tension sparked in the entire area and the relatives of the boy demanded justice.

"If my brother was in a relationship with his daughter, he should have informed us or informed the villagers about the incident. Why did he take the law into his hand by chopping off my brother's ear. My brother is now handicapped for life. We demand strict action against him," said the brother of the victim.

