Assam Locals Demand Immediate Repair Of 'Dangerous' NH-37 Highway

A vital international trade route has turned into a daily nightmare for thousands. In Assam's Sribhumi district, the dilapidated condition of National Highway 37 has sparked intense public outrage.

Locals allege sheer negligence by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), claiming that what should be a highway now resembles a series of disconnected ponds.

Locals allege the national highway has turned into a breeding ground for accidents.

That is the question echoing through Sribhumi town. The 14-kilometre stretch from Sribhumi to Sutarkandi along NH-37 has deteriorated into a treacherous, pothole-ridden track.

As a primary lifeline connecting Karimganj to the Bangladesh border, this route sees crores of rupees in international trade daily.

Yet, for over a year, commuters have been forced to risk their lives on this neglected infrastructure.

The situation on the ground remains alarming. Locals report that multiple accidents take place on this stretch almost every single day, making commuting a hazard for students, office-goers, and commercial drivers alike. Despite community-led protests outside the NHIDCL office, authorities have reportedly turned a blind eye.

Frustrated residents are now placing their final hopes on the state leadership. They have urgently appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to step in, hold the NHIDCL accountable, and order immediate repair work before more lives are lost to this logistical disaster.

Local resident Prithviraj Paul said we have been facing these difficulties for the last year. This is NH-37, the lifeline of Sribhumi town as well as the district. This is an international highway through which crores of businesses happen with Bangladesh. The road has become a disaster for the people of Karimganj.

It has become a curse for us. I would like to request our honourable Chief Minister to please look into the matter and remove our curse as soon as possible.

Local youth Subhajit Paul expressed his anger. "It's really unfortunate that we, the people of Sribhumi, are facing lots of consequences while travelling through this road... Maximum days, two or three consecutive accidents are taking place. We have protested at the NHIDCL office just for the welfare of the people... but at that time they did not respond to us. Once again, we have given a memorandum to our newly appointed General Manager, Mr. Biswajit Dutta... but still, it's very unfortunate to say that they are not responding to us and the condition of NH-37 is deteriorating day by day", he said.