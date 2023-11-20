Assam Minister Bikes Across State To Spread Road Safety Awareness

Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya is on a statewide bike rally

Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya is on a statewide bike rally, raising awareness about road safety.

The rally, which began on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, is called 'Path Suraksha Jan Andolan'.

"Sharing some glimpses from Day 2 of Path Suraksha Jan Andolan Bike Rally in Guwahati. I am riding till Goalapara today in line with our motive of reiterating the message of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya about raising awareness on road safety," the Minister, who was seen riding a Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser motorcycle, said in a post on X.

I am riding till Goalapara today in line with our motive of reiterating the message of HCM Dr.@himantabiswa dangoriya about raising awareness on road safety. pic.twitter.com/ADowT0jv3Q — Parimal Suklabaidya (@ParimalSuklaba1) November 20, 2023

"We initiated this road safety awareness rally which is a step towards promoting evidence-based actions to prevent and eventually stop further road traffic deaths and injuries. I will be travelling across all the constituencies of Assam to promote road safety awareness," he added.

The rally includes awareness meetings with stakeholders, government officials, students, drivers and the public to sensitise them on the necessity of road safety and instil a sense of responsibility among citizens.

From January to October this year, the state recorded 6,001 accidents, leading to 2,606 deaths, the state transport department data showed.

The top five districts with the highest deaths recorded during this period were Kamrup (R), Kamrup (M), Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Goalpara, the data showed.

Notably, 40.89% of accidents occurred between 15:00 and 21:00 hours, with 40% of those happening on national highways.

Also, 76% of accidents took place in open spaces, residential zones, and market areas, it showed.

Data shows that in 2021, 78.88% of total deaths occurred within the 18 to 45 age group, representing the most active segment of the population.

In the same year, pedestrians and non-motorized vehicle users accounted for 28% of crash victims, underscoring the vulnerability of these road users, it added.

A whopping 60% of crashes involve two-wheelers and four-wheelers, emphasizing the urgent need for targeted safety measures. Adding to the concern, heavy vehicles, like buses and trucks, contribute to 8% of the total crashes on these highways.

On the other hand, speeding tops the list at 68% of accidents, followed by driving on the wrong side (7.12%), drunken driving (9.14%), mobile phone use (3.60%), red light jumping (1.52%), and 10.84% attributed to various other causes, the data showed.