Assam Journalist Working With Nagaland TV Channel Shot At During Manipur Assignment

A journalist from Assam working for a Nagaland-based TV channel was shot by an unidentified man while he was covering a flower festival in Manipur's Senapati district.

The journalist, Dip Saikia, was injured in his right leg and under the armpit. Doctors said he is out of danger.

He was on assignment at Laii village around 4 pm when he was shot at.

Mr Saikia was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital in Senapati for first-aid before being shifted to Nagaland for further treatment. According to Senapati district hospital authorities, he is now out of danger.

Manipur Police said a case has been filed. They also recovered from the site a pressurised air rifle suspected to have been used in the attack.

"Police have identified the culprit and a team is on their way to arrest the suspect. The reason behind the attack is not known yet," a senior officer in Senapati district said.

The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from Hornbill TV. It described the attack as "shocking and reprehensible." In a statement, the channel said the assault was not only on Mr Saikia, but also a direct attack on press freedom and democratic values.

"Journalists serve as the eyes and ears of the public, often risking their lives to bring truth to light. The shooting of Mr Saikia while he was covering a cultural event is an assault on his person and also on the democratic values we uphold," HornbillTV said.

The channel asked the governments of Nagaland and Manipur, along with law enforcement agencies, to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

It also expressed solidarity with Mr Saikia's family and wished him a speedy recovery, reiterating that violence has no place in a democratic society.