Assamese Journalist Shot At During Cultural Event in Manipur

An Assamese journalist working for a Nagaland-based television channel was shot at by an unknown persons while covering a flower festival in Manipur.

The journalist, identified as Dip Saikia, sustained bullet injuries after the attack while covering the ‘Zinnia Flower Festival' or ‘Cherry Blossom Festival' in Manipur's Senapati district on Saturday evening. He sustained injuries in the right leg and under his armpit.

Mr Saikia was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital for first aid before being shifted to Nagaland for further treatment. According to Senapati district hospital authorities, he is now out of danger.

Manipur Police said a case has been registered at the concerned police station, and a pressurised air rifle suspected to have been used in the attack was recovered from the site.

“Police has identified the culprit and a team is on its way to arrest the alleged culprits. However, the motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained,” a senior officer from Senapati district police stated.

The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from HornbillTV, which described the attack as “shocking and reprehensible". In a statement, the channel said the assault was not only on Mr Saikia but also a direct attack on press freedom and democratic values.

“Journalists serve as the eyes and ears of the public, often risking their lives to bring truth to light. The shooting of Mr Saikia while he was covering a cultural event is an assault on his person and also on the democratic values we uphold,” HornbillTV said.

The channel urged the governments of Nagaland and Manipur, along with law enforcement agencies, to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice. It also expressed solidarity with Saikia's family and wished him a speedy recovery, reiterating that violence has no place in a democratic society.