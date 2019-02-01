Assam Government Admits Scholarship Distribution Scam, CID Probe On

An Assam minister said that a scam has taken place in the scholarship distribution scheme

The Assam government Friday admitted that a scam has taken place in distribution of pre-matric scholarships to minority students and the investigation has been handed over to the CID. In a written reply to a query by AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, Welfare of Minorities Minister Ranjit Dutta said in Assembly that already five persons have been arrested for their involvement in the scam.

The minister, however, did not share details such as the size of the scam but said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police is carrying out the probe at present.

"The investigation is being carried out taking into account all the districts of Assam. So far, two teachers in Morigaon and Barpeta, two staff of bank customer care centre and one middleman have been arrested," Mr Dutta said.

Since the probe is on, other details cannot be shared at this moment, he added.

