2 Assam Cops Killed In Flood Rescue Op, Police Says 'Salute Your Courage'

Sub-Inspector Samujjal Kakoti and Constable Rajiv Bordoloi were washed away during a rescue op.

The bodies of two policemen who washed away in flood waters in Central Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday night were recovered on Monday.

According to Assam Police, a team of Kampur police station were engaged in a rescue operation late on Sunday night when Sub-Inspector Samujjal Kakoti and Constable Rajiv Bordoloi were washed away in flood waters.

The body of Rajiv Bordoloi was recovered but Samujjal Kakoti remained missing. His remains were later retrieved by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) Monday morning.

We salute your courage and bravery UB Constable Rajib Bordoloi of Nagaon DEF. You sacrificed your life without batting an eyelid. Your selfless act would be an inspiration to future generations of @assampolice We bow our head in grief and gratitude. Om Shanti ???? pic.twitter.com/jB3i2ARlHM — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 20, 2022

"We salute your courage and bravery UB Constable Rajib Bordoloi of Nagaon DEF. You sacrificed your life without batting an eyelid. Your selfless act would be an inspiration to future generations of @assampolice We bow our head in grief and gratitude. Om Shanti," wrote GP Singh, Assam Special DGP (Law and Order), on Twitter.

We salute your courage and bravery Sub Inspector Samujjal Kakoti. You sacrificed your life without batting an eyelid. Your selfless act would be an inspiration to future generations of @assampolice We bow our head in grief and gratitude. Om Shanti ???? pic.twitter.com/TxLxJuHYzC — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 20, 2022

"We salute your courage and bravery Sub Inspector Samujjal Kakoti. You sacrificed your life without batting an eyelid. Your selfless act would be an inspiration to future generations of @assampolice We bow our head in grief and gratitude. Om Shanti," Mr Singh wrote in another tweet.

Following heavy torrential rain in Assam, at least 42.28 lakh people of 33 districts have been affected by severe floods or landslides.

Kampur in Nagaonb district remains the worst affected area with water level in River Kopoli flowing above the highest danger level.