Amid Pandemic, Floods Force Hundreds To Huddle On High Grounds In Assam

Amid the epidemic, people in Assam's flooded villages have no means to follow physical distancing. (File)

These days, not many boats ply on the Beki River, an overflowing tributary of the Bramhaputra that has inundated vast areas of Barpeta - Assam's worst flood-hit district, some 255 km from Guwahati.

Rains flood this area every year. This year, floods first came in June but the water receded, and then came this week's deluge. Volumes of water from the swelling Bramhaputra is flowing into the Beki on whose floodplains rests Barpeta's Kalgachia, leading to unprecedented inundation. The only things visible other than water are submerged huts and jute plantations.

Jaurimari village's 66-year-old farmer, Ainal Haque, has to feed a family of seven, but he has lost everything to the flood in the last one month - hut, cattle, standing paddy in the fields and even the jute plantation.

"We have been facing series of floods for more than a month now. It has led to huge losses which we cannot recover with a small patch of land. I have lost more than Rs 2 lakh and I don't know how we will make meet ends," Mr Haque told NDTV.

Though rains have weakened over the past two days and floodwaters have started to recede in some parts, the overall situation remains grim with nearly 40 lakh people affected.

Two more flood-related deaths were reported today taking the total deaths up to 71 for this year.

About 800 people live in the area and they have all taken shelter on a 2,000 square-foot patch of high ground; men, women, children, cattle, livestock, all cramped under tarpaulin sheets at a time when Assam is throwing up almost 1,000 fresh cases of coronavirus every day and reports of lack of infrastructure are rife.

"Last month, the first wave of floods came for two-three days. Then the water went done and then there was sudden spike. We did not even get a chance to cut the standing ripe crop," another flood victim, Shanur Islam, said.

Living with floods is not new for the people of Assam. Every year, they lose land and livelihood to the water and just somehow save their lives by moving to higher ground. If they're lucky, they get to take their livestock along.

"The second wave of floods came suddenly. It washed away our cattle shed and some of my livestock," said Ahshma Khatun.

Amid the Covid epidemic, these marooned people have no scope to maintain a safe physical distance. There is only one tubewell for over 50 people and the government relief has come only once in the past one month.

Local MLA Rafikul Islam of All India United Democratic Front said the recurring floods should not be Barpeta and Assam's problem alone.

"Our demand of declaring Assam's flood and erosion as a National problem has been not fulfilled. First there was the Congress government in Assam and at the Centre. Now, it's same with the BJP. This is very unfortunate," MLA Islam told NDTV.

Back in Kalgachia, each and every mound of raised ground is teeming with people and the threat of the spread of coronavirus, leading to another disaster, looms large.