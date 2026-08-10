Assam Flood Death Count Rises To 100, Over 1.3 Lakh People Affected

The total death count from Assam's floods has climbed 100, with fresh inundation affecting several districts across the state, officials said on Monday.

The latest report from the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) showed that flooding remains active across 10 districts, 28 revenue circles and 456 villages.

The affected districts include Golaghat, Sivasagar, Hojai, Darrang, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Charaideo, Nagaon and Biswanath.

Officials said around 1,37,590 people have been affected and 11,933.46 hectares of crop area has submerged. Golaghat is the worst affected in terms of population, with 68,239 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with 39,495 and Jorhat with 16,259.

Three Rivers Flow Above Danger Mark

The Dhansiri (South) is flowing above the danger level at Golaghat and Numaligarh, while the Kushiyara is above the danger mark at Sribhumi, according to the Central Water Commission. No river is currently reported above its highest flood level.

The continuing inundation has also forced thousands into relief camps. The report lists 125 relief camps and distribution centres, including 52 relief camps and 73 distribution centres. As many as 8,000 people are staying in relief camps, including 3,592 men, 3,437 women and 919 children.

Sivasagar, Golaghat Bear The Brunt

Sivasagar has emerged as one of the major hotspots, with 39,495 people affected and 2,277 hectares of cropland submerged. The district has 19 relief camps, with 4,649 people taking shelter there.

In Golaghat, 68,239 people have been affected and more than 2,006 hectares of cropland submerged. The district has 82 relief camps and distribution centres, with 1,876 people in camps.

Rescue operations are continuing, with 59 medical teams deployed and 10 boats in operation across the affected districts. In Jorhat alone, 107 people have been evacuated by boat, the report says.

The latest report also records 516 damaged houses in Sivasagar, including 176 fully or severely damaged and 340 partially damaged homes.