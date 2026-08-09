Death Count In Assam Floods Reaches 100, Nearly 1.4 Lakh Affected

The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Sunday, with two more persons losing their lives, taking the death count in this year's deluge to 100, according to an official bulletin.

One person each drowned in floodwaters in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts during the last 24 hours, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

More than 1,37,500 people are currently affected in Charaideo, Darrang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts, it said.

Golaghat is the worst-hit district, with nearly 70,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with around 40,000 and Jorhat with more than 16,000.

The situation has improved slightly since Saturday, when nearly 1.5 lakh people were affected across eight districts.

The administration is operating 125 relief camps and relief distribution centres in six districts, where 49,061 affected people are currently taking shelter, the ASDMA said.

During the last 24 hours, authorities distributed 710.44 quintals of rice, 127.85 quintals of dal, 38.34 quintals of salt and 3,773.7 litres of mustard oil among flood-affected people.

As many as 456 villages remain inundated, while 11,933.46 hectares of cropland have been damaged, the ASDMA said.

Floodwaters have also damaged embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure in several districts.

Dhansiri at Golaghat and Numaligarh, and Kushiyara at Sribhumi, are currently flowing above the danger level, according to the ASDMA.

The floods have also affected 43,331 domestic animals and poultry across the state.

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