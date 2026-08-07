Flood-Damaged Rail Link Restored In Assam, Train Services Resume

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has restored rail connectivity on tracks damaged by recent floods in Simaluguri and adjoining areas in Assam's Sibsagar district under the Tinsukia Division, officials said.

General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, visited the affected sections and carried out a detailed inspection of the tracks, bridges and other infrastructure.

During the inspection, it was observed that many local residents, including children, along with their belongings and livestock, are currently taking shelter on or near the railway tracks due to the flood related situation.

Considering the humanitarian concerns and prioritising public safety, it has been decided to initially operate only diesel locomotive-hauled trains on the restored sections.

Officials said the precautionary measure has been taken to minimise the risk of electrocution and ensure the safety of flood affected people until conditions become normalised. Local train services will run via Moranhat, they said.

The long-distance trains will continue to operate on the diverted route via North Lakhimpur-Rangapara North-Rangiya for the time being. In addition, special trains are also being operated regularly throughout the disruption period to provide alternative rail connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Upper Assam, officials added.

They said once the situation normalises and the affected people are able to return to their homes, decision will be taken on full restoration of train services and running of electric train in the section.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, said the flood-affected railway section between Selenghat-Amguri-Simaluguri-Sivasagar Town has been restored and made operational.

"With this, direct train services between Guwahati and Dibrugarh via Lumding and Sivasagar can now resume. My sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji and the @RailNf team for their relentless efforts in restoring this vital rail link between Upper Assam and the rest of the country," he said.

