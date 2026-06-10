Assam, EU Roll Out Blue Valley Cluster Project To Strengthen Cooperation

In a push to strengthen economic ties, the Assam government and the European Union delegation to India on Tuesday launched the 'Blue Valley Cluster' in Guwahati, focusing on "flavours, fragrance and AYUSH" sectors.

The initiative marks an important step toward strengthening cooperation between Europe, Assam, and the wider North-East region of India through the development of ecosystems and value chains in sectors of mutual interest. The cluster aligns with priorities outlined in the EU-India Comprehensive Strategic Agenda agreed at the January 2026 summit and forms part of the broader Blue Valleys initiative.

The Blue Valley Cluster, led by the Assam government, represents a significant milestone in translating the broader objectives of the India-EU partnership into practical cooperation at regional and state levels. It is expected to act as a catalyst for research, innovation, investment, and industrial collaboration between European and Indian companies and institutions.

The launch was attended by Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam; Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India; Sibi George; Didier Vanderhasselt; senior representatives of the Government of Assam; members of the European diplomatic corps; representatives of the Federation of European Business in India; industry leaders; institutional partners; and stakeholders from India and Europe.

The visit of the high-level "Team Europe" delegation reflects growing interest in converting opportunities into concrete cooperation with Assam and India's North-East region, one of India's fastest-growing economic regions.

Assam occupies a strategic position at the intersection of economic growth, connectivity, biodiversity, and innovation. As India's gateway to the North-East and a bridge to wider regional markets, the state is increasingly emerging as a platform for advancing international partnerships, strengthening sustainable value chains, and promoting innovation-led industrial development.

A bilateral meeting was also held between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ambassador Herve Delphin in the presence of Sibi George. The Chief Minister additionally hosted a roundtable luncheon with members of the Federation of European Business in India and the European delegation.

The interaction provided an opportunity for direct dialogue on investment opportunities, industrial collaboration, technology partnerships, skill development initiatives, and avenues for strengthening business-to-business engagement between Assam and Europe.