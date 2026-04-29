Wazed Ali Choudhury: Assam MLA's Big Bet In Newly Formed Birsing-Jarua Seat

The newly formed Birsing-Jarua constituency in Assam's Dhubri district is expected to see a closely fought election battle. It was formed during the 2023 delimitation exercise and combines areas from the erstwhile Bilasipara East and Bilasipara West, along with parts of South Salmara and Gauripur.

Congress has fielded Wazed Ali Choudhury, a senior leader and sitting MLA. Choudhury, 63, has a long electoral history in Dhubri. He has represented the Salmara South constituency multiple times by winning elections in 1996, 2001, 2009 (by-poll), 2016 and 2021. Congress hopes his experience and local popularity will help the party gain a strong foothold in this newly formed constituency.

In Birsing-Jarua, Choudhury will be up against Ali Akbar Miah of AIUDF, Madhabi Das representing BJP and Akbar Ali Mondal of the National Road Map Party of India. With Congress and AIUDF, once allies, now facing off, the contest is expected to be tightly fought.

Early Life

Choudhury was born on July 1, 1959, in Fakirganj of Dhubri district to Abul Kashem Bepari and Kulsum Begum. He completed his Bachelor of Arts from Ratnapith College, Chapar, in 1987. Choudhury is married to Hachna Basira Choudhury.

Controversies

In 2019, an FIR was filed against Choudhury over alleged misuse of government funds under the SUHRID Scheme. It was claimed that he, along with officials from the Deputy Commissioner's office and bank/CSP authorities, were involved in registering fake beneficiaries. This reportedly deprived genuine residents of Tumni GP from receiving the scheme's benefits.

Although Birsing-Jarua is a new constituency, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections give some idea of where voters lean. In this area, Congress had a big lead over AIUDF with Rakibul Hussain receiving 163,211 votes compared to AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal's 66,305. This makes Birsing-Jarua an important test for Congress in Dhubri district.

Changing boundaries

A large part of Birsing-Jarua was carved out of Bilasipara West, a seat that has traditionally been an AIUDF stronghold. The party had secured four consecutive victories from 2006 to 2021. This support base makes it a tough challenge for Congress.

As Birsing-Jarua goes to the polls for the first time, all eyes will be on whether Choudhury's experience and local connections can help him win in this multi-cornered contest against strong rivals.