Police Case Filed Against Assam's Badruddin Ajmal Over Gamocha Video

Assam election 2021: An FIR has been filed against AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal

The Oitijya Suraksha Samiti on Thursday filed an FIR with Tezpur police station against AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal for allegedly disrespecting the Assamese gamocha or traditional cloth in an election rally.

A video has been shared widely on social media that shows Mr Ajmal throwing the gamocha.

At a recent election rally, someone wanted to felicitate Mr Ajmal with the gamocha, but he flung the cloth at a person, according to the allegation.

"Today we have filed an FIR at Tezpur police station against AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal for showing disrespect to state's traditional symbol. We demand action against him for disrespecting our traditional symbol," said Nayan Jyoti Kalita, secretary of Oitijya Suraksha Samiti.

NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised Mr Ajmal for disrespecting Assamese identity by throwing the gamocha. Mr Sarma said the AIUDF chief didn't deserve to be honoured with the gamocha.

"Action should be taken against the other person who wanted to felicitate Ajmal with a gamocha. Ajmal don't deserved felicitation," Mr Sarma said at a rally.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are being held in three phases. The third and final phase for 40 seats will be held on April 6. Counting of votes is on May 2.