My Skull-Cap: Badruddin Ajmal On Why His Party Is Not Part Of INDIA Bloc

Badruddin Ajmal is seen as the founder of Muslim politics in Assam (File)

AIUDF chief and sitting MP from Assam's Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency Maulana Badaruddin Ajmal claimed that he could not be a part of the INDIA bloc because he was told that Rahul Gandhi did not want a skull-cap-wearing bearded man in the alliance fearing an adverse impact on the Hindus votes.

"They have fear, I was told straight. I spoke to Sharad Pawar and Nitish Kumar, who initially was the architect of this new bloc. He told me straight: 'Rahul Gandhi does not want you to be part of this since it will affect Hindu votes. They don't want any bearded and skull-cap-wearing person to be part of it.' But I feel after this election, they will need me. There might be a new third front. That's what I feel," he told NDTV.

In Assam, where in Phase 3 of the seven-phased elections, one of the key candidates contesting is the three-time MP from Dhubri and the chief of the All India United Democratic Front, or AIUDF, Maulana Badaruddin Ajmal. The veteran politician has a huge influence over the Muslim voters of lower Assam and was an ally of the Congress in the last assembly polls and even in the UPA. But this time, he faces a huge challenge from the Congress.

Mr Ajmal, seen as the founder of Muslim politics in Assam, has promised to build 700 Madrassas if he is re-elected.

"What I did for Dhubri, Congress cannot do in a hundred years. I have always been in the Opposition and not in power. Yet I have performed for 15 years. River bank erosion, drinking water, and better education are my priorities this time. The Congress's hand is broken...

"There can be anti-incumbency in my seat. I am fighting with my performance. Half the children studying in my Ajmal Foundation are Hindus. Yet they call me communal. The BJP will get more Muslim votes than in the past but it won't be a significant share. I am a bit angry this time. Our workers are over-confident," he said.

The Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency is all set for a triangular fight between the AIUDF, the Congress's Rakibul Hussian, and the NDA-ally Asom Gana Parishad's Zabed Islam.

Elections will be held in the third phase of the ongoing general elections on May 7 and votes will be counted on June 4.