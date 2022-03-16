Ban 'The Kashmir Files', Says Assam Leader Badruddin Ajmal, Chief Minister Replies

The movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has demanded a ban on the recently released film "The Kashmir Files" fearing it will propagate communal feelings among people.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Amid the ongoing controversy over the film, the Dhubri MP said that the Government of Assam and the Central Government must ban the film in order to avoid communal tensions.

Talking to media persons, Mr Ajmal said, "I have not seen the movie. RSS and BJP have come out with flags and are giving 'gaali' to Muslims. The movie has to be banned. A lot of incidents happened after Kashmir, even Nellie massacre of 1983 that happened in Assam."

"This will create unnecessary tension between Hindus and Muslims. I request Assam Chief Minister and PM Narendra Modi to ban "The Kashmir Files", as this movie can lead to communal tensions," he added.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hit back over the ban sought by Mr Ajmal.

"I think Maulana Badaruddin Ajmal should come and see this movie, it is not about hatred towards Muslims, but about darkest chapter of our history. The movie should be seen through the prism of communal harmony and 'Kashmiriyat'. It should not deal with religion. I don't think any Muslim would endorse the genocide that has been happening. They should not seek ban rather everyone should take lessons," Mr Sarma said.