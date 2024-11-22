Assam Chief Minister Unveils These Facilities At Legislative Complex

The CM said that such initiatives would inspire greater appreciation for Assam's ancient history.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday unveiled several newly developed facilities within the state Legislative Assembly complex, including a command and control centre, cafeteria, digital corridor, smart pole, and a sandstone monolith pillar representing ancient Assam.

In his address at the Assam Legislative Assembly premises, CM Sarma commended the efforts of Biswajit Daimary, Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, and the Assembly officials and staff for their significant roles in modernising the Assembly.

This transformation, achieved through IT-enabled initiatives, includes the sandstone monolithic pillar - an exquisite sculpture reflecting the historical legacy of the ancient Kachari kingdom of Assam.

The CM emphasised that these initiatives are part of a broader effort to modernize the Assembly through technology while simultaneously preserving Assam's rich cultural heritage.

He highlighted the vital role that Assam's tribal communities play in the state's cultural identity, noting that their vibrant art, cultural practices, and traditions are essential components of Assam's legacy.

"The region's illustrious history comes to life through such cultural expressions, including historical remnants of the Kachari Kingdom, which hold an enduring place in the history of Northeast India," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Expressing his delight at unveiling a replica of the Kachari Kingdom's monolithic pillar within the Assembly complex, the Chief Minister emphasised that this installation represents a lasting commitment to conserving and promoting tribal art, culture, and heritage.

He reiterated that Assam's present government remains dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage of its tribal communities.

In line with this commitment, he mentioned that several tribal freedom fighters from the Northeast, including Dimasa leader Sambhudhan Phonglo, Rani Gaidinliu of Nagaland, Bir Tikendrajit Singh of Manipur, Ratanmani Reang of Tripura, Helen Lepcha of Sikkim, U Tirot Sing Syiem of Meghalaya, Ropuiliani of Mizoram, and Moje Riba of Arunachal Pradesh, have been honoured with statues at the Amrit Udyan in Hengrabari, Guwahati.

Additionally, CM Sarma highlighted the establishment of the Department of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture, reflecting the present State government's commitment to preserving the traditions and beliefs of the indigenous communities of the region.

The Chief Minister remarked that these new facilities reflect the Assembly's effort to harmonise tradition with modernity, showcasing Assam's cultural heritage alongside digital advancements.

He expressed confidence that such initiatives would inspire greater appreciation for Assam's ancient history.

CM Sarma asserted that the state government's continued dedication to preserving Assam's history and culture would establish the region as a cultural and heritage hub.

Acknowledging the Government of India's recent recognition of Assamese as a classical language, achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he attributed this honour to Assam's comprehensive documentation of the language's 14th-century origins.

He also highlighted recent accomplishments, including the recognition of the Charaideo Maidam as a World Heritage Site, and noted that Assam's traditional Bihu dance has gained global recognition. Plans to elevate the Jhumur dance to international prominence, he stated, are further steps in transforming Assam into a culturally vibrant region and promoting its people as a culturally enriched community.

Today's event was attended by Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Education, Dr Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Jogen Mohan, Minister of Textile, U. G. Brahma, Minister of Tea Tribes Welfare, Sanjoy Kishan, Minister of Power, Nandita Garlosa, Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Dr Numal Momin, Speaker of the BTRLA Katiram Boro, several MLAs, senior officials of the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat, and other dignitaries.

