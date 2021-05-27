Assam Chief Minister Praises DRDO Scientist For Developing Anti-Covid Drug

Himanta Biswa Sarma said India is typically poised to offer much to the world (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Dr Jubilee Purkayastha, a scientist with the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, for her outstanding contributions in the development of an anti-Covid drug.



In a congratulatory letter to Dr Purkayastha on Wednesday, Mr Sarma, said, "Assam is really proud of you for your role in several scientific forums of the country. Your association with DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and your role as an active member of the team that developed the drug 2-DG is your sacred privilege."



The Chief Minister said that her initiative will be "very critical in empowering our fight against COVID-19".



Congratulating Dr Purkayastha on her achievement, the Chief Minister said, "I thank you for your crucial role in research and development and hope that you will continue your services to bring many more laurels to our state."



The Chief Minister also said that India is blessed with a young population brimming with new ideas, innovations and opportunities. "With its rich human resources, our country is typically poised to offer much to the world. The qualitative changes that our nation has witnessed in the past few years have been really praiseworthy. Innovation will drive our future and we are working dedicatedly to make our country an innovation hub," he said.



Dr Purkayastha is a native of a nondescript village Mahishashan in South Assam's Karimganj district.