Assam Chief Minister Hopeful Of Finding A Middle Ground For ULFA Talks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the peace talks with the United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) must be taken forward by striking the right balance between the outfit's core demand and the ambit of the Constitution of India.

Talking to media persons, Sarma said, "For the third time, ULFA(I) extended the ceasefire which is a positive development. We welcome the decision of the outfit. At some point in time, the core issues have to be deliberated upon so that a proper balance is struck between the outfit's core demands and the ambit of the Constitution".

Sarma said, "It is a very long process, it will proceed step by step. It cannot be solved in one day. ULFA was born due to some reason. But now, development has happened in Assam in terms of infrastructure and economy. Most of the burning issues have been solved. New problems and thinking are coming up now, and our government is taking all measures to solve the issues".

The core demand for a "sovereign Assam" by ULFA-I has over the decades been a stumbling block for a peace dialogue with the insurgent group.

The Assam government, however, maintains that the core issue for the government is the "development of Assam."

CM Sarma maintained that "a middle ground, which is respectable for ULFA-I and the government, needed to be arrived at".

After Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam, he appealed to ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah to join the peace process by shunning violence. ULFA-I then declared a unilateral ceasefire due to rising cases of Covid-19.

The ULFA-I has now extended the ceasefire for another three months which is being seen as a great development between the insurgent group and the Centre.