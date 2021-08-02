Taking 'Goodwill Gesture' Ahead, Assam Drops Case Against Mizoram MP

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam wants to keep the spirit of north east alive (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma late on Sunday said he has directed state police to withdraw FIR against Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena as a "goodwill gesture" after border clash with Mizoram on July 26 in which six police personnel died. However, he further said that cases against the other police officers will be pursued.

"I have noted statements in media by Honble Mizoram CM Zoramthanga wherein he has expressed his desire to settle the border dispute amicably. Assam always wants to keep the spirit of North East alive. We are also committed to ensuring peace along our borders (sic)," tweeted Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"To take this goodwill gesture ahead, I have directed Assam Police to withdraw FIR against K Vanlalvena, Hon'ble MP, Rajya Sabha from Mizoram. However, cases against other accused police officers will be pursued (sic)," he added.

The move came after Mizoram dropped the FIR against Himanta Sarma in the border clashes last week.

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Sarma said that the main focus is on keeping the spirit of the North-East alive.

"What happened along Assam-Mizoram border is unacceptable to people of both states. Mizoram Chief Minister had promised to call me post his quarantine. Border disputes can only be resolved through discussion," tweeted the Assam Chief Minister on Sunday which was then retweeted by his Mizoram counterpart.

Mizoram government sources have told NDTV that fresh negotiations have begun between the two state governments to de-escalate the situation. The dropping of FIR against Mr Sarma was a result of it.

The centre has told both the states that their officers and forces will not be allowed to carry arms while visiting the conflict zone along the border between Mizoram's Kolasib and Assam's Cachar districts.