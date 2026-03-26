Gen Z Candidate Up Against BJP Veteran In This Assam Constituency

Hotseat Central Guwahati, in Assam's high-stakes electoral battle, is witnessing a striking clash of generations.

On one side is BJP's seasoned politician Vijay Kumar Gupta, on the other, is a political debutante and a Gen Z, Kunki Chowdhury of the Assam Jatiya Parishad, also the youngest candidate.

It's a fight between an experienced leader vs a new emerging political voice.

Both candidates took their campaigns through the lanes of this high-profile seat - each in their own distinct way. There are over 1.91 lakh voters in this assembly constituency.

The 26-year-old Kunki Chowdhury opted for a grassroots push, walking door-to-door in the Pan Bazaar area and handing out her party's pamphlets across the constituency, engaging directly with voters at street level.

In contrast, Vijay Kumar Gupta headed towards the higher, more remote stretches, navigating muddy, uneven terrain to reach interiors of Maligaon. As he made his way through the rain soaked paths, villagers gathered around him, with some even greeting him as their MLA, a reflection of his long-standing presence in their minds.

"It's my duty that I fulfill all expectations of the people here. We want to make this area a tourism hub so that we don't have to go to Shimla or Switzerland. I will speak to the Assam government and the Central government and resolve their problems like drinking water, roads, street lights. These will be my priority. All 15 wards will have stadiums. Education will also be my priority. I will also work for the betterment of the middle class," Gupta told NDTV.

Chowdhury, on the other hand, said that her agenda would be to resolve the flood and drainage issues as well as key focus on skill development and youth education. She added that the city also needs a better garbage disposal system and hi-tech parking infrastructure.

She added that she would also work towards women's safety in Guwahati.

"We want the water scarcity issue to be resolved. We can feel that the political scenario in Assam is changing. We saw Kunki campaigning this morning. She is impressive," a voter Manojit Chowdhury said.

Another voter, Rabha Mahanta said, "we want the BJP government that's already in power here. There has been a lot of development and there will be more. Roads have improved, youth and women have also gotten developments".

Chowdhury acknowledged that Vijay Gupta is a seasoned politician. "Mr Gupta is from a big political party but right now only the people of Assam can decide who will get the seat," she said.

Gupta, on the other hand, said, "Politics is complex, and requires experience. She is from Assam. I welcome her, I am also from Assam. I have spent 35 years here."

For his supporters, he is a social worker who has always helped the needy and his experience will aid development in the region.

Meanwhile, for Chowdhury's supporters, she is the daughter of Assam who will bring about new energy.

As Assam heads to the polls on April 9, this seat is one to watch, with two sharply contrasting candidates Vijay Kumar Gupta and Kunki Chowdhury from different worlds and generations going head-to-head.

The votes will be counted on May 4.