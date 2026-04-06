PM Modi To Address 3 Election Rallies In Assam Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies in Assam on Monday, canvassing for BJP candidates for the April 9 state elections.

The first rally is at Bhabanipur-Sorbhog in Lower Assam's Barpeta district, where Modi will canvass for Minister Ranjeet Kumar Das.

The prime minister will then address a rally at Hojai in central Assam for BJP candidate Shiladitya Dev. The prime minister's final rally is at Upper Assam's Dibrugarh for state minister Prasanta Phukan.

This would be the second time this election season that the prime minister would be in Assam for poll campaigning. He had campaigned in the state on April 1, addressing rallies at Gogamukh and Behali, and interacting with women tea garden workers in Dibrugarh.

Campaigning for the assembly polls in the state will end on Wednesday. Elections to 126 assembly constituencies in Assam will be held on April 9, with counting of votes on May 4.

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