"Politics Of Fear": Gaurav Gogoi Takes A Swipe At Himanta Sarma

There's a "wave of optimism" building across Assam in favour of change, state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi stressed in an exclusive interview to NDTV, adding that the Congress-led opposition alliance is set for a decisive victory in the April 9 Assembly polls.

"There is tremendous hope and optimism among the people of Assam in this opposition-led alliance," Gogoi said, claiming that the mood on the ground reflects a growing desire to move away from what he described as "politics of fear and intimidation".

Positioning the Congress, which has been out of power for a decade in the northeastern state, as an alternative that prioritises inclusive governance, Gogoi said the alliance aims to "create a new Assam" where democratic freedoms are protected and political dissent is not suppressed.

He also emphasised a shift in the development model, accusing the current government of concentrating resources in the hands of "a few industrialists and corrupt ministers".

"We will ensure decentralised development that benefits every region and community, not just a select few," he said.

#NDTVExclusive | Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) expresses confidence in the opposition alliance, highlighting growing public optimism for change in Assam. Promising a governance model free from fear and intimidation, Gogoi says development will be… pic.twitter.com/wBHOKs9bv7 — NDTV (@ndtv) March 31, 2026

Asked about the BJP repeatedly saying that they have already won the election, Gogoi said, "We care only about what the common public says and they want congress to come to power."

Taking aim at the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the Congress leader, also perceived as the Opposition's Chief Minister face, downplayed its current political relevance, asserting that the party "no longer holds significant influence" in Assam's electoral landscape, a remark that hints on the Congress' attempt to consolidate anti-BJP minority votes under its broader alliance umbrella.

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi will be campaigning in Assam for the AIUDF, a minority-based political force in Assam, in the polls.

AIUDF leader and perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal will contest the elections from the Binnakandi constituency seat, formed during delimitation.

The Congress leader's remarks come amid intensified campaigning across Assam, with all major parties seeking to consolidate their respective vote bases ahead of polling day.

Meanwhile, Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP leader and Union Minister for Shipping and Ports, had earlier in an interview to NDTV said that the party has already won the polls.

"In India or in Pakistan? I don't think anyone in India is seeing him as a chief ministerial face. That is definitely happening on TV news in Pakistan, though," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said, taking aim at Gaurav Gogoi.