Activist Akhil Gogoi Has No Cash, Borrowed From Wife: Poll Affidavit

Akhil Gogoi is contesting from Sivasagar seat as a candidate of his newly floated outfit Raijor Dal.

Anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi, who is contesting for the first time in electoral politics, has declared that he has no cash in hand and has deposits of Rs 60,497 in two bank accounts. Besides, he has taken an individual loan of Rs 50,000 from his wife Gitashree Tamuly, his affidavit shows.

Mr Gogoi, who is the adviser of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, is contesting from Sivasagar seat on the ticket of his newly floated political outfit Raijor Dal.

As per Mr Gogoi's affidavit submitted along with his nomination paper, he does not have any cash in hand and has deposits of Rs 60,497 in two bank accounts.

Mr Gogoi has also declared that he has shares worth Rs 10,000 at his brainchild Kaziranga Jatiyo Orchid Aru Jooiba Boichitra Udyan Samabai Samiti Ltd, an orchid park located adjacent to the

Kaziranga National Park and managed by local indigenous villagers.

In his poll affidavit, Mr Gogoi, who stated himself to be a party whole-timer with no source of income, has stated that he does not own any immovable property or has any liability. He, however, has taken an individual loan of Rs 50,000 from his wife Gitashree Tamuly, his affidavit shows.

Ms Tamuly, who is an Associate Professor at a college in Guwahati, has total assets of Rs 1,66,25,108, including Rs 18,72,158 worth movable assets, along with liabilities of Rs 30,28,865.49, the affidavit mentioned.

Mr Gogoi, a graduate from Cotton College, will contest against BJP candidate Surabhi Rajkonwar and Congress nominee Subhramitra Gogoi.

Both Sivasagar and Bokakhat are going to polls in the first phase on Saturday.

Altogether 264 candidates are contesting in 47 constituencies going to polls in the first phase.

A total of 946 candidates are in the fray in the elections to the 126 assembly seats being held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

