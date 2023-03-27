Assam, Arunachal Ministers Meet To Discuss Border Issues

Assam minister Jayanta Baruah and Arunachal's Tumke Bagra jointly presided over the meeting.

Ministers and top officials of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh attended a meeting in Guwahati to discuss the border disputes between the two neighbours.

The meeting deliberated on finding a lasting solution to the longstanding problem soon, Assam ministers who led the state's delegation said on Sunday.

"Attended the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border Regional Committee Meeting held today at Assam Administrative Staff College. We deliberated on finding a permanent solution to the border dispute between the two states," Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted.

The meeting was jointly presided over by Pegu's Cabinet colleague Jayanta Malla Baruah and Arunachal Pradesh minister Tumke Bagra, with MLAs of the districts regarding which the discussions were held. Senior officers were also present.

Jayanta Baruah tweeted, "Held a 5 hour long Regional Committee Meeting to deliberate upon the Assam Arunachal Pradesh Border issue at Assam Administrative Staff College this evening. Under the leadership of HHM Shri @AmitShah ji, we are hopeful to find out a proper solution very soon on amicable terms." The two states have been engaging in discussions to resolve the border disputes with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal counterpart Pema Khandu signing the Namsai Declaration on July 15 last year, wherein they had pledged to find solutions soon.

The two states had decided to restrict the 'disputed villages' to 86 instead of the previous 123.

The two states share an 804.1 km-long border.

The grievance of Arunachal Pradesh, which was made a union territory in 1972, is that several forested tracts in the plains that had traditionally belonged to hill tribal chiefs and communities were unilaterally transferred to Assam.

After Arunachal Pradesh achieved statehood in 1987, a tripartite committee was appointed which recommended that certain territories be transferred from Assam to Arunachal. Assam contested this and the matter is in the Supreme Court.