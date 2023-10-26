'Why Don't I Get Free Stay': Ashok Gehlot On Hotel Allegations Against Son

Ashok Gehlot trashed the allegations against his son Vaibhav Gehlot

Trashing the allegations against his son Vaibhav Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today laughed off a question on whether his son has links with Jaipur's luxury hotel Fairmont. "I don't know about Vaibhav's hotel, he has never asked me to stay there. Why doesn't Vaibhav offer me complimentary stay at Fairmont if it is his hotel?" he scoffed at an interaction with media.

Vaibhav Gehlot was today summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged violations of foreign exchange rules. He has been asked to appear before the agency in Jaipur or Delhi tomorrow.

The summons have been issued in connection with ED's investigation against hospitality group Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., Vardha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. and its directors and promoters Shiv Shankar Sharma and Rattan Kant Sharma, among others. The ED had seized Rs 1.2 crore in cash during the searches last month. The Triton group, it is alleged, received investment from a Mauritius entity back in 2007-2008.

The ED is likely to question Vaibhav Gehlot on his alleged links with Rattan Kant Sharma. It is worth pointing out here that under FEMA, the probe agency cannot make arrests; it can only impose penalties.

Rejecting the allegations against his son, Mr Gehlot today said Vaibhav has no foreign exchange dealings. "Vaibhav Gehlot only has a taxi company. Rattan (Kant Sharma) was a partner, but they work separately now," he said.

Mr Gehlot also hit out at the central agence for issuing a short notice summons. "Is this a joke?" he said.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said central agency have lost their credibility due to the alleged misuse by BJP-led central government.

"Central agencies have no credibility now. It is a worrying situation. This is not about my son or the state Congress president. Aatank macha rakha hai desh mein (they have spread terror in the country)," he said.

The ED today also conducted searches on the premises of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and Congress MLA and candidate Omprakash Hudla in connection with the paper leak case.

Mr Gehlot said the ED's actions come right after the Congress' poll guarantees ahead of next month's election.

"Date 25/10/23: Congress launches guarantees for women of Rajasthan. Date 26/10/23: ED raid on Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Ji Dotasra. Summon to my son Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before ED."

"Now you can understand what I have been saying that ED's raids are happening in Rajasthan because the BJP does not want women, farmers and the poor in Rajasthan to get the benefit of the guarantees given by the Congress," he posted on X.