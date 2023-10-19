'Want To Give Up Chief Minister's Post, It Refuses To Let Go': Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said there must be a reason why the party had chosen him thrice to lead the state

Taking a veiled swipe at his arch-rival Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said he wants to leave the Chief Minister post, but the "post doesn't let me go".

Addressing the media in Delhi, Mr Gehlot said a woman supporter once told him that she wants him to become the Chief Minister for the fourth time. "I told her that I want to give up the Chief Minister's post but this post is not letting me go," Mr Gehlot said.

The remarks, apparently made in a lighter note, are significant against the backdrop of the tussle within Rajasthan Congress between the camps led by Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot, his former deputy. A mutiny led by Mr Pilot had almost brought down the Congress government in 2020 before the high command managed to save the day.

Doubling down on his dig at Mr Pilot, he said there must be something in him because of which the party high command had chosen him thrice to lead the state. He, however, added that any decision taken by the high command would be acceptable to all.

In the run-up to the crucial November 25 election, both camps have tried to put up a united front, but barbs fly across from time to time.

Responding to a question on the delay in the Congress putting out its list of candidates, he said only the Opposition BJP was fretting over it. "They are upset because we are not fighting. All the decisions are being taken after considering everyone's opinions. I am talking to Sachin Pilot's supporters too, deciding in their favour. Decisions are being taken smoothly. That's why only the BJP is not happy," he said.

On whether the party may deny tickets to its sitting legislators, he said the party will definitely change candidates if it finds better alternatives.

On the prospects of ticket aspirants from the Pilot camp, he said there is no rift within the party and that he follows the "forgive and forget" mantra.

Earlier, Mr Pilot said that he was sure of the Congress returning to power in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan election is expected to be a straight fight between the BJP and the Congress. For both parties, infighting is a major challenge. To ensure such a tussle doesn't derail the party's prospects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ruled out projecting any leader as the face of the BJP campaign.

The prominent leaders in the state BJP include former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In fact, earlier this year, Mr Gehlot had pointed to differences within the BJP and claimed that Ms Raje had helped save his government during the mutiny led by Mr Pilot. The remark had drawn a sharp response from Ms Raje, who had the Chief Minister had insulted her because he is "rattled by the rebellion in his party".

In his reply to a question today, Mr Gehlot referred to his remark made earlier this year and said "she (Raje) should not suffer because of my remarks".