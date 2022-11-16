Ashneer Grover Slams WhatsApp Pay, Calls It 'Biggest Failure In India'

Mr Ashneer slammed the company sharing a pic of WhatsApps ad.

Ashneer Grover, former BharatPe managing director, has said that WhatsApp Pay is the "biggest failure" in India. Mr Grover criticised the tech product's inability to penetrate the country's massive UPI market, claiming that it should have defeated all competitors because it was already present in almost every smartphone in the country.

"WhatsApp Pay has to be the biggest failure in India as a tech product. Everyone has @WhatsApp on their phone - sending money on WA using UPI is as easy as sending a pic. It should have beaten @Paytm @PhonePe @GooglePay . Country managers can't win you markets - good riddance now !" he said on Twitter

The former judge of business reality television series 'Shark Tank' India slammed the company further and shared a screenshot of WhatsApp's advertisement in the tweet's comment section, saying the company should have invested on improving the payment services instead of posting the ad about it safety features. He claimed that if vakil babu (lawyer) and public policy uncle run WhatsApp's Dhanda (Business), this is unavoidable.

Mr Grover has previously been associated with unicorns such as Bharat Pe and Grofers in leadership roles. The BharatPe co-founder was among the most popular sharks on Shark Tank India, but he is not featured in the next season. Amit Jain, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder of CarDekho, has replaced the former BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover.

