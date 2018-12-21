Asaram Sex Assault Case: High Court Suspends Sentence Of Co-Accused

A trial court sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment on March 25 this year. (File)

The Rajasthan High Court today suspended the sentence of a convict in a sexual exploitation case involving self-styled godman Asaram.

Sharat Chandra and Sanchita Gupta alias Shilpi -- both aides of Asaram -- were sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment.

The High Court suspended the sentence of Shilpi on September 29, and that of Chandra today.

"Chandra will be out of jail soon. But he will have to attend the court once a year until the hearing on his appeal against the sentence is completed", said his counsel Nishant Bora.

A trial court had sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment on March 25 this year for sexual exploitation of a girl in his Chhindwara-based gurukul.

The three had moved the High Court challenging their respective sentences. The two co-accused have got their sentences suspended while Asaram's application is pending before the court.

Two other aides of Asaram and co-accused in the case, Shiva and Prakash, had been acquitted by the trial court.