Asaram Bapu Case: Security For Rape Victim's Family Stepped Up

Police have stepped up security for the family of the victim in the 2013 rape case against Asaram Bapu after her father claimed a threat to his life and that of his family members from the supporters of the self-styled 'godman'.

Superintendent of Police (city) of Shahajahanpur Sanjay Kumar told PTI on Wednesday that three constables have been posted to provide security to the family.

"Earlier, two constables were deployed. During the election, one of the constables was withdrawn. Beefing up security, we have now deployed a total of three constables there," he said.

The officer added that the constables have been asked to keep a close watch on people visiting the victim's house and note down their details.

On March 21, a suspected follower of Asaram left a threat letter at the victim's house after hurling abuses. The only constable on duty was not present at that time, according to the victim' father.

"Derogatory language was used in the letter and the person has also mentioned his address on it,'' the father had earlier said.

He gave a written complaint to the SSP of Shahjahanpur last week regarding the threat.

The victim had accused Asaram of rape in 2013. On April 28, 2018, a court awarded life imprisonment to him. He is currently in a Rajasthan jail.

