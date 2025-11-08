"Will See After Results": Asaduddin Owaisi To NDTV On Joining Grand Alliance In Bihar

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said he will take a decision on joining the Opposition grand alliance in Bihar, in case of a hung assembly, "after the results" are out on November 14. Speaking to NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal in an edition of 'Walk The Talk', currently, his party's effort is to ensure their candidates get the most numbers.

"I don't know what will happen on November 14. If it (hung assembly) happens, we will surely respond then. Our effort is to ensure our alliance candidates win in maximum numbers. When results come, we will see the reflection of Bihar's people," Owaisi said.

The Opposition alliance includes Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and the Left parties as the main constituents. The NDA, on the other hand , comprises of BJP, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, Owaisi's AIMIM had contested on 19 seats and won five in the Seemanchal region, which accounts for a big chunk of the state's Muslim population. Four of its MLAs, however, later switched to the Rashtriya Janata Dal. This time, 25 candidates of the Owaisi-led party are contesting the polls.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections recorded a voter turnout of a record 64.66 per cent - the highest in the state's history. The polling in Bihar for the second phase will be held on November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.

Owaisi's snubs Opposition, BJP's charges

Owaisi, while speaking to NDTV, rubbished the Opposition's charge that his party is the BJP's "B-team", saying they need to "self-introspect". The Hyderabad MP also dared the Opposition parties that accused him of "spoiling the game" to have a debate with him on NDTV.

"They don't get tired of calling me a vote-cutter and B-team. But no one says that Narendra Modi became the prime minister thrice. Whose responsibility is it? If a party or alliance fights 450-500 seats and still loses thrice, then why are you blaming others? They need to self-introspect," he said.

He also snubbed the BJP's charge that the Opposition uses infiltrators as a vote bank, accusing the NDA alliance in Bihar of defaming Muslims after ignoring their progress.