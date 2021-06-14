'Nowhere Close': Asaduddin Owaisi On India's Official Covid Death Count

Asaduddin Owaisi said families who have lost their dear ones to Covid deserve to be counted (File)

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday alleged that India's death count from COVID-19 is "nowhere close to the real extent of damage" and accused the Centre of botching up the actual number of casualties.

He stated that families who have lost a dear one deserve to be counted.

"This piece reiterates what I've been saying: India's official death toll from #covid is nowhere close to real extent of damage. How long will govt botch numbers to make itself feel good? Families who have lost a dear one deserve to be counted. This piece also quotes@YRDeshmukh (sic)," tweeted Mr Owaisi.

He also shared an article that claimed that India's COVID-19 deaths were much higher than officially stated.

Stating that the government's data on coronavirus deaths is not validated, the AIMIM MP alleged that every study on COVID-19 casualties points to unrecorded deaths.

"Govt has responded to this piece by saying that these studies aren't "validated" but neither is govt's own data. Every study on covid deaths points to unrecorded deaths. Instead of honestly reviewing, govt initiates hit job (sic)," said Mr Owaisi in another tweet.

Meanwhile, India reported 80,834 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The new cases pushed the COVID case tally in the country to 2,94,39,989.

India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload and the current active number of COVID cases stands at 10,26,159 with a net decrease of 54,531 cases in the last 24 hours.