Asaduddin Owaisi Says His Party Will Contest 100 Seats In UP Polls

Earlier, there was speculation that the AIMIM will be fighting the elections in alliance with BSP

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday said that his party will field candidates on 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

The Hyderabad-based AIMIM has also begun the selection process of candidates, said the party's chief.

Mr Owaisi also said that his political party is in alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar's Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a coalition led by Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

"I want to put some things in front of you regarding the election: 1) We have decided that we will field our candidates on 100 seats, the party has started the process of selecting the candidates and we have also released the candidate application form. 2) We are with Om Prakash Rajbhar's Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. 3) We have not had any talk with any other party regarding elections or alliance," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, there was speculation that the AIMIM will be fighting the closely-watched elections in alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

However, Mayawati on Sunday dismissed the reports and said that her party would contest alone in Uttar Pradesh.

"A news channel is broadcasting news since yesterday that in the upcoming UP Assembly elections, BSP will contest along with (Asaduddin) Owaisi''s party AIMIM. This news is completely wrong, misleading and devoid of any fact. There is not even an iota of truth in this. The BSP vociferously denies this," she said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

"The party wants to clarify that barring Punjab, the BSP will be contesting the Assembly elections to be held in UP and Uttarakhand alone, and will not be entering into any alliance with anyone," Mayawati said.

India's most populous and politically significant state that has 403 seats in its legislature, Uttar Pradesh is expected to see the ruling BJP pull out all stops to take on its rivals the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, the BSP and the Congress.