As Water Levels Dip, Gujarat To Organise 'Yagna' For Good Monsoons Rituals will be performed at 41 places in 33 districts and eight major cities on May 31. The Yagna will mark the culmination of the government's water conservation drive 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan', said Water Supply Minister Parbat Patel.

Ahmedabad: As water levels in reservoirs across Gujarat are dipping rapidly, the state government has decided not to take any chances with the vagaries of monsoon. The Gujarat government is going to organise 'Parjanya Yagna', which, it believes, will ensure good rains. These rituals will be performed at 41 places in 33 districts and eight major cities on May 31. The Yagna will mark the culmination of the government's water conservation drive 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan', said Water Supply Minister Parbat Patel.



"The government has decided to perform Parjanya Yagna so that we get good rains this time. Ministers will also take part in this endeavour, aimed at filling up the water bodies de-silted during the Jal Abhiyan," said Mr Patel.



Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said a Yagna is an invite to the rain god.



"As we have deepened several water bodies during this drive, we will now invite the rain god through this Yagna to fill them up," Mr Rupani told reporters at Dwarka.



The Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan was launched on May 1 by the Gujarat government, during which silt was removed from around 13,000 lakes and ponds and 32 rivers.



Opposition Congress said the BJP government was seeking refuge in religious rituals to cover up its mismanagement.



"Gujarat is reeling under acute water shortage because of the BJP government's mismanagement. Like the Jal Abhiyan, this Yagna too is aimed at diverting people's attention from the failures of this government to conserve water," state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.



