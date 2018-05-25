As Water Levels Dip, Gujarat To Organise 'Yagna' For Good Monsoons

"The government has decided to perform Parjanya Yagna so that we get good rains this time. Ministers will also take part in this endeavour, aimed at filling up the water bodies de-silted during the Jal Abhiyan," said Mr Patel.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said a Yagna is an invite to the rain god.
"As we have deepened several water bodies during this drive, we will now invite the rain god through this Yagna to fill them up," Mr Rupani told reporters at Dwarka.
The Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan was launched on May 1 by the Gujarat government, during which silt was removed from around 13,000 lakes and ponds and 32 rivers.
Opposition Congress said the BJP government was seeking refuge in religious rituals to cover up its mismanagement.
"Gujarat is reeling under acute water shortage because of the BJP government's mismanagement. Like the Jal Abhiyan, this Yagna too is aimed at diverting people's attention from the failures of this government to conserve water," state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.