As Smriti Irani Leads In Amethi, Meet Her Cutest Supporter

Smriti Irani reciprocated Ekta Kapoor's gesture by leaving kiss emojis in the comments.

With the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections underway, Ekta Kapoor and her son are rooting for BJP leader Smriti Irani.

Ekta's latest Instagram post is a proof of that. "All eyes on #amethi we are rooting for our aunt," wrote the producer alongside a photo in which her son can be seen sitting in front of the TV watching the results.

Smriti reciprocated Ekta's gesture by leaving kiss emojis in the comments. The ladies have been the fastest of friends and have not shied away from showing their love for each other on social media.

Currently, Smriti Irani is leading in Amethi with over 19,000 votes against Congress President Rahul Gandhi, according to official trends.

Amethi is considered a stronghold of the Congress. The party has not been defeated here in the last three decades, except in 1998.

Rahul has been winning on the seat since 2004. Despite the poor performance of the party in 2014 general elections, the Congress President had defeated Irani on the seat with a margin of more than 1 lakh votes.

Amethi went to polls on May 5 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul, who is also contesting on Kerala's Wayanad constituency, is leading against Communist Party of India's (CPI) candidate PP Suneer by a margin of nearly 6 lakh votes. The constituency went to polls on April 23 in the second phase of elections.

The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of over 8,000 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders.

