As Raj Thackeray Backs PM Modi, Cousin Uddhav Thackeray's Party Targets Him

Raj Thackeray said, "MNS will back the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP unconditionally. It is only for PM Modi"

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut today took a dig at MNS chief and Uddhav Thackeray's cousin Raj Thackeray, saying doubt arises in the minds of people when an outfit formed to safeguard the pride of Maharashtra backs its "enemies".

Sanjay Raut's comments come a day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray announced unconditional support to the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP in the state and backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS leader did not elaborate whether his party, which has not fielded any candidate so far, will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut said his party is fighting for Maharashtra's pride.

"Businesses are driven away from Maharashtra, attempts are being made to break and cripple Mumbai. In such circumstances, if a party formed for Maharashtra pride backs enemies of Maharashtra, then a doubt arises in the minds of people. He (Raj Thackeray) has to answer the questions," Mr Raut alleged.

On Tuesday, addressing his party's annual rally in Mumbai on Gudi Padwa (traditional Maharashtra New Year that symbolises fresh beginnings, auspiciousness), Raj Thackeray said he expects PM Modi to focus on the concerns of the youth and maintained the state should get a larger share of central revenue keeping in mind taxes it pays.

"I don't have any expectations. When there is a need for a strong leadership in the country, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will back the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP unconditionally. It is only for Narendra Modi," he asserted.

Uddhav Thackeray parted ways with long-term ally BJP in 2019 over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post and formed government in alliance with the Congress and NCP (then undivided).

The Shiv Sena suffered a split in June 2022 when a majority of its MLAs, led by now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, revolted against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. Uddhav Thackeray quit as CM following the revolt.



