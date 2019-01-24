Live Updates: As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Joins Politics, BJP's "Dynastic Politics" Jibe

The BJP has said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not a threat to them.

Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics has been long awaited by many in the party.

As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes the plunge into active politics, Congress sources said she could contest from Raebareli, her mother and Sonia Gandhi's constituency, which she has been nurturing for years. Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics has been long awaited by many in the party. Given her charisma, mass connect and striking resemblance to grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, many had expected her to take the plunge far earlier.

The BJP has said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not a threat to them. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took potshots at the Congress for appointing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party's general secretary in-charge of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh. She said it is a step that has taken forward dynastic politics. "It was an appointment based on family, which showed that dynastic politics has gone two steps forward," the defence minister said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's foray into active politics has been welcomed by the Shiv Sena--an ally of the BJP that has many been making savage attacks on the party and its leaders. "The party will benefit from her good personality, her ways of presenting herself and her ability to strike a chord with the voters. She has the qualities of her grandmother (Indira Gandhi)," Shiv Sena spokeswoman Manisha Kayande was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday indicated that he was thinking long-term while appointing sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party's general secretary in eastern Uttar Pradesh. 
"I have not sent Priyanka and Jyotiraditya (Scindia) for just two months... Now she will work to establish a Congress chief minister in the state," said Mr Gandhi, hinting that the Congress is also prepping to unseating the government of Yogi Adityanath in the election due in four years.

