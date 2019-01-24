Live Updates: As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Joins Politics, BJP's 'Dynastic Politics' Jibe

Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics has been long awaited by many in the party.

As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes the plunge into active politics, Congress sources said she could contest from Raebareli, her mother and Sonia Gandhi's constituency, which she has been nurturing for years. Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics has been long awaited by many in the party. Given her charisma, mass connect and striking resemblance to grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, many had expected her to take the plunge far earlier.

The BJP has said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not a threat to them. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took potshots at the Congress for appointing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party's general secretary in-charge of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh. She said it is a step that has taken forward dynastic politics. "It was an appointment based on family, which showed that dynastic politics has gone two steps forward," the defence minister said.

